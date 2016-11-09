Election 2016: Lewis County, Tennessee Results

Sunny and cool weather met voters early Tuesday as they headed to the polls in Lewis County to cast their votes for key seats, a new president and wine sales in grocery stores.

Lewis County overwhelmingly supported Republican candidate Donald J. Trump for President of the United States with 3,579 votes cast in his favor, 77.77 percent. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton received 890 overall votes, 19.34 percent, Independent candidate Gary Johnson received 59 votes, 1.28 percent and Independents Jill Stein received 42 votes, “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, 14, Mike Smith, 9 and Alyson Kennedy, 8.

Trump was declared President in the early hours Wednesday in a close race nationwide.

State Senator Dr. Joey Hensley retained his seat receiving 3,720, or 83.52 percent, of the local vote. Independent candidate Joey Norman received 734 votes, 16.48 percent.

In the 71st District House of Representatives race, David “Coach” Byrd also retained his position, receiving 3,756 votes in Lewis County, 100 percent.

Lewis County voted in favor of a referendum to legalize the sale of wine at retail food stores with 2,960 voting in favor, 66.29 percent. Voting against were 1,505 or 33.71 percent.

Republican Marsha Blackburn will continue to represent the 7th Congressional District, receiving 3,160 votes in Lewis County, 75.36 percent. Democrat Tharon Chandler received 777 votes, 18.53 percent and Independent Leonard D. Ladner received 256 votes, 6.11 percent.

In early and absentee voting, Trump 2,238 votes, 77.44 percent; Clinton, 566 votes, 19.58 percent; Johnson, 40 votes, Stein 28 votes, De La Fuente 8, Smith 7 and Kennedy 3.

In the State Senate race, Hensley received 2,332, 83.38 percent to Norman’s 465, 16.61 percent; Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn 2,010 votes, 76.4 percent, Chander, 476 votes, 18.09 percent and Ladner, 145 votes, 5.51 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 2,322 votes, 100 percent; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 1,802 votes in favor, 64.68 percent and 984 against, 35.32 percent.

In precinct one, voters at the polls at Swan Creek Baptist Church cast 356 votes for Trump, 60.34 percent; 193 votes for Clinton, 32.71 percent; 27 votes for Stein, 12 for Johnson, 2 for De La Fuente.

In the State Senate race, Hensley received 376, 68.24 percent to Norman’s 175, 31.76 percent; Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn 319 votes, 60.53 percent, Chander, 175 votes, 33.21 percent and Ladner, 33 votes, 6.26 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 366 votes, 100 percent; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 420 votes in favor, 74.47 percent and 144 against, 25.53 percent.

Precinct two voters at the General Assembly Academy polling station cast 437 votes for Trump, 80.18 percetn; 97 for Clinton, 17.8 percent; 7 for Johnson, 3 for De La Fuente and 1 for Stein.

State Senator Hensley received 441 votes, 83.52 percent to Norman’s 87, 16.48 percent. Congresswoman Blackburn received 401 votes, 78.78 percent, Chandler 84, 16.5 percent, Ladner 24, 4.72 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 455 votes, 100 percent; wine sales in retail stores passed with 340 in favor, 64.89 percent and 184 opposed, 35.11 percent.

Voters in precinct three at Flatrock Church of Christ polling station cast 434 votes for Trump, 82.2 percent; 78 for Clinton, 14.77 percent; 6 for both Johnson and Stein, 2 for Kennedy and 1 each for De La Fuente and Smith. Congresswoman Blackburn received 368 votes, 76.99 percent, Chandler 77, 16.11 percent, and Ladner 33, 6.9 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 441 votes, 83.05 percent with 90 under votes; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 328 votes in favor, 64.19 percent and 183 against, 35.81 percent.

In precinct four, New Hope Baptist Church, Trump received 448 votes, 82.81 percent; Clinton 74 votes at 13.68 percent; Johnson 7, Smith and Stein 4 each, De La Fuente and Kennedy 2 each.

State Senator Hensley 440 votes, 84.45 percent to Norman’s 81 votes at 15.55 percent. Congresswoman Blackburn received 393 votes, 78.44 percent to Chandler’s 70 votes, 13.97 percent and Ladner’s 38 votes, 7.58 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 471 votes, 100 percent; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 326 votes in favor, 61.63 percent and 203 against, 38.37 percent.

Precinct five, Oak Grove Community Room, Trump 464 votes, 82.12 percent; Clinton 90 votes, 15.93 percent; Johnson 7, De La Fuente, Kennedy, David Limbaugh and Stein, 1 each.

State Senator Hensley received 470 votes, 84.99 percent to Norman’s 83 votes at 15.01 percent. Congresswoman Blackburn received 409 votes, 79.42 percent, Chandler 81 votes, 15.73 percent and Ladner 25 with 4.85 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 476 votes, 100 percent; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 401 votes in favor, 71.61 percent and 159 against, 28.39 percent.

Voters of precinct six, Memorial Park Community Building, cast 383 votes for Trump, 74.22 percent; 120 for Clinton, 23.26 percent; 9 for Johnson, 2 for Kennedy and 1 each for De La Fuente and Smith.

State Senator Hensley received 430 votes, 87.4 percent to Norman’s 62 votes at 12.6 percent. Congresswoman Blackburn received 350 votes, 75.92 percent, Chandler 84, 18.22 percent and Ladner 27, 5.86 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 423 votes, 100 percent; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 321 votes in favor, 64.98 percent and 173 against, 35.02 percent.

In precinct seven voters casting ballot at Lewis County High School, gave Trump 423, 83.27 percent; Clinton 77, 15.16 percent; Johnson 6 with 1 each for De La Fuente and Smith.

State Senator Hensley received 436 votes, 85.66 percent to Norman’s 73, 14.34 percent. Congresswoman Blackburn received 365 votes, 78.33 percent, Chandler 68, 14.59 percent, and Ladner 33, 7.08 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 438 votes, 84.23 percent; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 317 votes in favor, 62.77 percent and 188 against, 37.23 percent.

Precinct eight, Memorial Park Community Building polls tallied votes in the following amounts: Trump, 329, 79.85 percent; Clinton 77 with 18.69 percent; Johnson 3, and 1 each for De La Fuente, Smith and Stein.

State Senator Hensley received 361 votes, 88.7 percent to Norman’s 46, 11.3 percent. Congresswoman Blackburn received 283 votes, 75.87 percent, Chandler 67, 17.96 percent, and Ladner 23, 6.17 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 351 votes, 100 percent; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 263 votes in favor, 67.09 percent and 129 against, 32.91 percent.

Voters of precinct nine at City Hall cast 305 votes for Trump, 76.83 percent; 84 for Clinton, 21.16 percent; 2 each for De La Fuente, Johnson and Stein and 1 each for Kennedy and Smith.

State Senator Hensley received 335 votes, 87.24 percent to Norman’s 49, 12.76 percent. Congresswoman Blackburn received 272 votes, 74.93 percent, Chandler 71, 19.56 percent and Ladner 20, 5.51 percent.

State Representative Byrd received 335 votes, 100 percent; and wine sales in grocery stores passed with 244 votes in favor, 63.21 percent and 142 against, 36.79 percent.

Exit Conversations

We interviewed a few people as they exited the polls in Hohenwald, Lewis County, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 8, 2016. Here is what they had to say.

“This has been the dirtiest Presidential election that I have ever known.” – Scott Taylor; “It’s a matter of voting for the lessor of two evils,” Lois Taylor; both outside poll at Lewis County Memorial Park.