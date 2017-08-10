Rib City Grill Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Hohenwald Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting was held Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Rib City Grill. Owners Melissa and Brian Tibbs, center, purchased the building from Connie Churchwell and opened to the public May 5, 2017. Present for the grand opening were, left, Chamber Executive Director Debbie Landers, Winnie Armstrong, Brad Brown, Helen Ozier, Justice Tibbs holding Tylan Matthews, Diana Sparkman, Melissa Tibbs, Jayleah Tibbs, Brian Tibbs, Trenton Hall holding Jacobe Oliver, City Mayor Danny McKnight, Deidra Sharp, Tracie Lomax, Quenten Carroll, Connie Churchwell, Brent Landers and Tyler Hinson. Photo Becky Jane Newbold