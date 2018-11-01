Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced a 2018 archival grant being awarded to the Lewis County Archives.

Archival grants are distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives to support local archive development. The Lewis County Archives received a $2,900 archive development grant to purchase folders, a book press, respirators and gloves.

“Archive grants are a critical investment in preserving our local history by helping to protect irreplaceable documents that are invaluable to our Tennessee history,” Secretary Hargett said. “The Tennessee Library and Archives does a great job stretching limited state and federal dollars so they are used in the most cost-effective manner.”

“The work of local archivists will now be enhanced so they can properly preserve important documents while making them accessible to more Tennesseans. This is one way we are ensuring the history of Tennessee lives on for the benefit of future generations,” Secretary Hargett said.

“The preservation of Lewis County’s proud history is an important cause and we were pleased to have supported the application for this grant,” added State Senator Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald. “This funding will help better protect our important historical information and improve access for citizens. I congratulate our local officials for their work on helping secure these funds and thank Secretary Hargett for recognizing the need.”

In 2018, more than $45,000 in state funds is being awarded to develop and enhance 13 local archives.