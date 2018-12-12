IMG_0337

Hohenwald student, 12 year old Olivia James, experienced a real-life dream come true after entering a costume design contest held by Nashville Parent Magazine and Neil Goldberg, Broadway director and Cirque founder.

The contest was open to children in Nashville and surrounding counties.

“Genger” was Olivia’s winning creation that won her a spot on the Grand Ole Opry stage next to her real-life character design during the Saturday, December 8 performance of Cirque Dreams Holidaze.

“Most people would think inside the box and create a gingerbread man,” says Miss James. “I tend to think outside that box, so I created the baker instead!”

