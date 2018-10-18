“A Griswold Christmas” theme of 2018 Parade

“A Griswold Christmas” has been chosen as theme of the 2018 Christmas Parade, sponsored by the South Central Area Fair.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2018.

Float categories will be Civic, Civic Youth, Religious, Commercial/Industrial and Best Theme. Antique cars, trucks, tractors, bicycles, boy scouts, girl scouts, homecoming court, all pageant winners, marching bands, and more may also enter the parade.

For entries or any questions, contact chairmen Constance Carroll, 931-215-0771, or Michelle Hinson, 931-628-7335.