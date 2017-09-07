Adopt-A-Class Open House Held

The 26th annual Adopt-A-Class Open House was held on Thursday, August 31st at the Lewis County Middle School. Adopt-A-Class helps promote partnerships between school, family and community by matching community and parent partners with a classroom. This year seventy-seven sponsors are participating by sponsoring 79 classes, four libraries and two clinics.

Elementary students in Lea Ann Anderson’s first grade sang the National Anthem and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Benny Pace, Director of Schools welcomed the Adopt-A-Class sponsors. He expressed his appreciation for their participation and praised their commitment and dedication to the program.

Adopt-A-Class sponsors were then recognized by each school.

Denise Allen, Pre-K Director recognized participants in Pre-K: Lewis County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, McDonalds Restaurant, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service and Hohenwald Police Department.

Dr. Mike Taylor, Elementary School Principal recognized participants in kindergarten through second grade: Just Dance Studio, Johns Timber, Judge and Mrs. Billy Townsend, Stephens Lawn & Landscaping, Davis & Daughters LLC, Clayton Family Recycling, McDonald Funeral Home Inc., Walmart Associates, Charmed Salon, Farm Credit Mid America, Bank of Lewis County, Oliver Fiberglass Products, Pizza Hut, Peoples Bank, Snappys Pizza, Kevin & Crystal Dye, Karen Etchison-Carlson Insurance Group, Hohenwald Medical Center, Baugh Farms, Citizens Bank of Lewis County, The American Legion Auxiliary 127, Mr.& Mrs. Dempsey Goodman, Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic, Tennessee Quality Home Care, Jeffery Perry DDS & Staff, Hometown Bakery, City of Hohenwald and Mr. and Mrs. Rodger McDonald.

Mary McDonald, Intermediate School Principal, recognized participants third grade through fifth: The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, Mr. and Mrs. John Johnson, The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, Brandon and Sarah Pace, State Senator Dr. Joey Hensley, Sue Sharp, Bake Us Happy, Jordan Tanner Logging, NCI, Daniel and Heather Norris, Lewis County Farm Bureau, T & T Body Shop, Burns Auto Parts, First United Methodist Women, Darrin’s C Mart/Darrin’s Market, Harris & Son’s Haulers, Nestle Waters North America, CB&S Bank, Jason and Leah Lindsey, Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative, Lewis Health Center, Highland Corporation and Lewis County Schools PTO.

Middle School Principal Steve Edwards recognized sponsors in the sixth through eighth grades: Oak Grove Methodist Women, Oliver Technologies, Inc. Safe Response & Service, Ultimate Garage Sale, Darrin’s Auto Repair, Little Tree Logging, Jay & Paula Reichmuth, Hohenwald Tire Company, Carroll Land Surveying, D & L Home Care, Oliver Fiberglass Products, Jason & Darla Helton, The Saw Mill LLC, Advanced Heating and Cooling, Amacher Construction, Jones Hometown Healthmart Pharmacy, Subway, Hohenwald United Methodist Church Men’s Fellowship, Herrin Service Center, Guardian Advisors LLC, Real Milk Paint, Hohenwald/Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, Lewis County Court House officials, Pilot Club of Hohenwald, Lewis County Schools PTO, American Legion Post 127.

Edwards also recognized Dr. Air for sponsoring the Lewis County High School Library.

Pat Couch, Supervisor of Teaching and Learning closed the program with special thanks to the Lewis County Herald for 25 years of supporting the Adopt-A-Class program.

Adopt-A-Class participants were then invited to the LCMS Library for refreshments.

Refreshments were served by Family Resource Center Advisory Board Members, Sue Grinder, Dinah Sapp and Veronica Gilbert. Sponsors were then encouraged to visit with their adopted class or teacher.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Class program at Lewis County Schools contact Terry Whittenberg at the schools Family Resource Center 796-2375.