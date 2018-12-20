Allen Jones

Allen E. Jones, age 93, husband of Helen Jones, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Sunday morning, December 9, 2018 at NHC Maury Regional Transitional Care Center.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points and Ronnie Thurman officiating. Burial followed in Polk Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3-7PM and again on Wednesday from 1:30 – 2:30 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A native of Columbia, Allen was born on July 6, 1925 and was the son of the late Clark Jones and the late Olive “Ollie” Lentz Jones. He served his country in the United States Army from August 1943 – December 1945. During his term in the military, he landed in Costa Blanca Africa, was sent to Naples, Italy and later to Anzio Beach Head. Allen fought in Rome and was wounded twice. He was a member of the 34th Division B Company and was a 168 Combat Team Rifleman. Allen received two Purple Hearts and an Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a member of the Fruit of the Vine, the VFW, Disabled Veterans, and a long time member of the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19.

Allen married Helen Morrow on June 7, 1946 and together they had two children. He worked as the department head of print at Tennessee Farm Bureau from 1953 until 1988 when he retired.

In addition to his wife, Helen of 72 years, he is survived by his son: Allen Wayne (Marie) Jones of Hohenwald; and granddaughter: Kayla Marie Jones (Josh) Long of Thompsons Station.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Ricky Dewayne Jones; and sister: Edna Jones Tice Wilhoite.