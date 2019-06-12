Alma Lucille Ashmore Hall, age 88, of Summertown, TN passed away Wednesday, June 05, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 3, 1931. She was a native of Lewis County, retired from Dual Guard, and a member of Summertown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dink and Pearl Burleson Ashmore; her husband, Thomas Hall; one son, Kenneth Ray Hall, Sr.; two brothers, Odell Ashmore and James Ashmore; and two sisters, Florene Darnell and Ruby Darnell.

She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Faye May (John) of Buford, GA; daughter-in-law, Donna Hall of Summertown, TN; two sisters-in-law, Minnie Ruth Ashmore of Columbia, TN and Betty Ashmore of Greenbrier; best friend, Janice Lynn of Summertown; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted at Neal Funeral Home Friday, June 07, with Howard Kitter officiating. Graveside services and interment followed at Joelton Hills Memory Gardens in Joelton, TN.

Family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Summertown Baptist Church.