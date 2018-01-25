Annie Jane Holt, age 93, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 23 in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Billy Meek officiating. Burial followed in the Loveless Cemetery.

Mrs. Holt was born in Wayne County on September 19, 1924 to the late Henry Berry and Elsie Horton Berry. She worked as a factory employee.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Holt of Hohenwald; two sons, Wilburn (Joy) Franks and Bobby (Kathy) Barnes of Hohenwald; two daughters, Patricia Turnbow (Mike) of Chattanooga and Beverly Sobran of Houston, Texas; one brother, James Berry of Collinwood; two sisters, Mable Cameron and Wylodean Fite of Hohenwald; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.