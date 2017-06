Aundrea Lang Moore, age 48, passed away May 29, 2017 as a result of a vehicle accident.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017 in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Johnny Clayton officiating. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery.

Miss Moore was born September 10, 1968 to Gary Moore and Lois Seiber Moore. She was a registered nurse.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include a brother, Greg Moore, and nephew, Gage Moore.