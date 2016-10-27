Band scores high at Glencliff

Lewis County High School Marching Band performed an exhibition of “Samurai: Way of the Warrior” on Saturday, October 22, 2016 when they competed in the Glencliff High School Colt Classic. The band received second place in their class and second in color guard and percussion. They received second place in their division out of ten bands with a fifth place visual score overall. “So proud of the work these kids are putting in. They have worked hard these last couple of weeks and that work is showing off in results,” Director Justin Bell commented. Bell is assisted by Adam McInnes and Laura Fralix. The LCHS Marching Band will be competing in their last competition of the year, Division One State Competition at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro on November 5, 2016.