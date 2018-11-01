Barbara Basile of Hohenwaldpassed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 surrounded by her family at her residence at the age of 70.

She was born in Harvey, Ilinois to the late Kenneth Larsen and Joyce Williams (Larsen). She loved her family and friends very much, she especially loved taking care of her grandbabies and sitting outside. She also enjoyed being with family and playing Skip Bo. Her family described her as a “spit-fire” and spunky, but also caring and loving. She spent most of her career caring for and loving patients as a CNA, working with Alzheimer’s patients and later with Home Health.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Basile; infant son, Louie Basile; sister, Karen Kaneer and her husband, Raymond.

She is survived by two daughters, Angelina (Phillip) Caprio and Teresa (Michael) Turner of Hohenwald; brothers, Kenneth (Ann) Larsen and Joe (Connie) Patty of Illinois, Keith (Diane) Patty of Missouri, Jacky Patty of Illinois, John (Michelle) Patty of Arizona, Kevin (Beth) Patty of Illinois; sisters, Lena (Frank) Vignone and Jenny Rumsey of Illinois; six grandchildren, Samuel, Shane, Emily, Kaitlyn, Jessica and Geena.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 3 at 3 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation with the family will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.