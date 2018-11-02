Benefit Concert for Philbert Phillips

A “Feelbert the Love” Benefit Concert is planned for November 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. at The Lot, city parking lot.

Philbert Phillips, known by many as “Big Philly”, fell at his home and shattered the bones in his arm, hand and wrist. He has tried multiple times over the past four years to obtain insurance, but has been denied. Monies raised will be used to help with surgeries and medical expenses needed.

Outlaw Country Band with guests will be performing. A cake walk, silent auction and tee shirt sales will also be held.

“Philbert is known by many throughout the community. Please come out and show your support and assistance for this very caring person of the community,” a spokesperson stated.