Mr. Bernard Sealey, 74, a resident of Hohenwald, previously of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia with Rex Reed officiating. Burial followed in Jones Cemetery.

Born on March 7, 1943 in Columbia, Bernard was the son of the late Virgil Sealey and the late Willa Nell McGaw Culberson. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Piney Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Sealey; children, Rebecca (Noe) Caballero, Elizabeth (Frank) Springer and Tina Johns; brothers, J.T. Sealey and Frank (Wanda) Sealey; sister, Joyce Sealey; and four grandchildren.