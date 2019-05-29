Mrs. Betty Turnbo Lineberry, 81, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Perry Community Hospital. She was born in Waynesboro to the late Kenny Lee Turnbo and Mary Jane Boyd Turnbo. She was retired from Johnson Controls/Team Linden where she was the Payroll Clerk for 16 years. She graduated from Frank Hughes High School in 1955 and was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Clifton.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by sisters Clara Marie Bunch and Dorothy Turnbo and a brother Bobby Turnbo. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Leonard Earl Lineberry; a son, Joe Lineberry of Hohenwald; a granddaughter, Malorie Lineberry;, a sister, Deliah Collins of Mississippi;, a brother, John Thomas (Arnell) Turnbo of Waynesboro;, several nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family members and many, many friends.

Funeral services were held May 24, 2019 at Young Funeral Home in Linden.