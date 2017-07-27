Beverly Hickerson

Beverly Short Hickerson, age 71 of Franklin, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017 at her home.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2017 in the McDonald Funeral Home chapel with Bill Webb officiating. Burial followed in the Swiss Cemetery.

Mrs. Hickerson was born December 16, 1945 in Tennessee, a daughter of the late Frank E. Short and Margaret Mann Short. She worked as an office manager.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hickerson was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Hickerson, and sister, Janice Todd.

Survivors include one son, Chad Hickerson of New Orleans, Louisiana; daughter, Terri Speir (Bill) of Huntsville, Alabama; two brothers, Larry Short (Carol) of Smyrna and Mike Short (Nancy) of Lebanon; sister, Elaine Short; two grandsons, William Speir and Jackson Shrigley Speir, and granddaughter, Leslie Speir.