Biker dies after early morning collision with car

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, a two vehicle accident resulted in the death of a young man from Perry County.

Robert Dillon Price, 30, of Linden, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Suzuki motorcycle struck a four door Saturn head-on on a remote stretch of Waynesboro Highway in Lewis County near the Perry and Wayne County lines. Driving the Saturn was Ashley Staggs, 21, of Waynesboro. She told officers she was going to get groceries in Hohenwald. Passengers in the Saturn were her fiance Joshua Victory, 25, and the vehicle owner Josey Victory, 23.

Staggs was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening foot injury. Josey Victory complained of chest pain and was also transported by ambulance. Joshua was released with no injury. Staggs told Trooper Tommy Bayless that she and Joshua had smoked marajuana Thursday after Joshua had come home from work. She also admitted to using meth.

Emergency responders found the body of Price 40 plus yards from the collision. The impact of the cycle, traveling south, and the Saturn was in the north-bound lane according to Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeff Webb. The cycle rolled into the ditch after impact and was on fire when Lewis County Firemen arrived.

The Saturn, travelling north, spun around in the roadway and stopped facing south. Firemen and paramedics treated Staggs on the scene before loading her into the ambulance for transport. Blood samples were drawn from the drivers and the accident is still under investigation stated Sgt. Webb. Webb was assisted at the scene by Trooper Bayless and Sgt. Chad Smith.

The roadway was closed to through traffic for several hours while Sgt. Webb reconstructed the event.