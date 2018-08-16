Robert Gregory “Bob” Johnston, 64, of Hohenwald, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 11, 2018 while doing what he loved, riding his Harley.

Born on November 5, 1953, He served Lewis County in many ways, although he was greatest known for his 20 year tenure as Tax Assessor during which he was voted Tax Assessor of the Year in the State of Tennessee.

Bob served honorably in the Vietnam War. He was a past president of the Lewis County Jaycees, Chairman of the South Central Area Fair Board, a Mason, a member of the American Legion, and former member of the chain gang for the Lewis County Panthers football team.

Bob was always available to give sound advice with a smile and stiff pat on the back. Known to his family as a loving husband, father, “Pop,” constant tinkerer, and jack of all trades, except when it came to plumbing, he lived a boisterous life.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Delaney Johnston and mother, Lola Whitworth.

He is survived by his spouse of 36 years, Marsha Tatum Johnston; son, Cory (Sharon) Bunch; daughter, Megan (Joseph) Dugger; grandchildren, Carly and Emery Bunch and Landon and Grayson Dugger; brothers Lawrence Johnston and Frank Whitworth Jr.; sisters, Stacy Legg, Lynn West and Judy Whitworth.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Bob Johnston will be held Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Grinder’s Creek Church of Christ in Hohenwald.

Visitation will be offered from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with the service from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The family requests anyone wishing to make a donation in Bob’s memory, to do so to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, or to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville.