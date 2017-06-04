Bobbie Droke

Bobbie Jean Droke, age 84, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 at her home in Hohenwald.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at The Sanctuary with David Flowers and Travis Grimsley officiating. Burial followed in the Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson.

Mrs. Droke was born March 6, 1933 in Lavinia to the late Walter Newton Chandler and Ola Mae Pratt Chandler. She worked as a machine operator before retirement.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Droke; sons, Walter Droke (Shirley) and James Michael Droke (Doreen), all of Hohenwald; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Chandler, and four sisters, Rosa Austin, Opal Talley, Bonnie Yarbrough and Louise Howard.