Bobby Beatty

Bobby Joe Beatty, age 77 of Deerfield Township, Michigan, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018 at his home.

Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018 in the Swiss Cemetery in Hohenwald with Larry McCoy officiating. McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald assisted the family with arrangements.

Mr. Beatty was born August 14, 1940 in Nashville, a son of the late Cornelius Roscoe Beatty and Annie Lynch Beatty. He was employed as a steel worker.

He is survived by two sons, Brian Beatty of Deerfield Township, Michigan and Jeffery Lynn Beatty of Newport Richie, Florida; one daughter, Jan Taylor of Seminole, Florida; one brother, Donnie Beatty of Nashville; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Nichols, and grandson, Justin Beatty.