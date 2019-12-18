Bobby Ramsey

Bobby Lamontte Ramsey, Sr., age 88, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens with Military Honors provided by the United States Air Force.

Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Born on February 18, 1931 in Ooltewah, Bobby was the son of the late Willie Mae Ramsey and the late Eston E. and Claudia Ramsey. He graduated from Ooltewah High School and attended Tennessee Tech University. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Bobby enjoyed raising cattle while working as a maintenance welder for Monsanto Chemical Company, retiring at the age of 55. After retirement, he continued farming. He was an excellent all-American athlete who played professional baseball for the New York Yankees. In addition to baseball, he also played softball and basketball and participated in the Senior Olympics where he received numerous rewards and bowled the first 300 game at Columbia Lanes. Bobby was a great husband and caregiver to his wife, Joanne and an excellent father and grandfather who will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sons, Bobby (Iris) Ramsey, Jr. of Madison, Alabama and Timothy Eston (Tammy) Ramsey of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Breanna (Andrew) Daniel, Cassie Ramsey, Cameron Dorning, Austen (Laura) Dorning; great grandchild, Clara Elizabeth Dorning and a great grandchild on the way, Saylor Jo Daniel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Doris Cole Ramsey on December 19, 2016; and brother, Harold Ramsey.