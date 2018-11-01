Bobby Simmons

Bobby Alton Simmons, age 69, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at Lewis County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hohenwald.

A graveside service was held Monday, October 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Deavers Cemetery with Billy Meek officiating.

McDonald Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Mr. Simmons was born March 29, 1949 in Hohenwald, a son of the late Willie Carl Simmons and Onez Hensley Simmons. He was a disabled veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict with the United States Army.

He is survived by one son, Bobby Don Simmons of Lawrenceburg; one daughter, Cammellia Simmons Carroll of Hohenwald; one brother, Edward Simmons of Linden; two sisters, Kathleen Carroll of Hohenwald and Ima Sue Ayers of Nashville; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicky Lee Baker; two brothers, Gary and James W. Simmons; and great granddaughter, Kambria Simmons.