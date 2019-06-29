Bobby Sloan

Bobby S. Sloan, 82, of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

He was born on July 10, 1936, to the late Sidney and Clarice Sloan in Allen County, Kentucky. He worked in maintenance at Baird Ward Printing for a number of years. He was married to Mary Keen.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Keen Sloan of Pleasantville; daughter, Leigh Winsett of Pleasantville; and granddaughter, Kayla Pickens of Dyersburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Jeffrey Lee Sloan.

Funeral Services was held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel with Drew Brewer and Tom Gibson officiating. Burial followed in the Chessor Cemetery, located on Chessor Cemetery Road in Hickman County.