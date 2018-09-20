Breast cancer awareness luncheon on October 3

The Maury Regional Women’s Center will host a free Women Helping Women luncheon on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at noon. The program will focus on breast cancer awareness and will be held in the Auxiliary Conference Room at Maury Regional Medical Center.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 12 percent of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In an effort to increase awareness of the importance of early detection for breast cancer, the luncheon’s featured speaker will be local breast cancer survivor Brenda Frierson. Frierson is a 13-year survivor of breast cancer who was diagnosed during a routine screening mammogram. Guests will learn more about her personal story and how mammography technology has improved, allowing breast cancer to be detected at an early stage when treatment can be most effective.

“My diagnosis during a routine screening exam is an example of the importance of getting a mammogram every year,” said Frierson. “I hope that my story will encourage other women to be attentive to their own health.”

Seating for the upcoming luncheon is limited. To reserve a seat, email RSVP@MauryRegional.com or visit MauryRegional.com/classes-and-events. For more information, call 931-381-1111, extension 2445.