Brenda McCord

Brenda Gayle McCord, age 64 of Lyles, passed away on October 23, 2016.

Funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. October 26, 2016 in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home in Centerville with Bill McDonald officiating. Burial followed in Memory Gardens.

She was born on January 7, 1952, the daughter of the late Buster and Norma Canady Collins. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emilie Whitehead.

She is survived by her husband, Brent McCord of Lyles; sons, Wayne Hickman of Hohenwald, Teddy Whitehead of Hohenwald and Freddy Whitehead (Dianna) of Linden; daughters Laura Hickman of Cookeville and Treva Holland of Dickson; sister, Sherrie Griffen of White Bluff; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.