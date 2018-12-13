Burial Arrangements for Aline Skelton Defoe

Aline DefoeAline Skelton Defoe

 

Age:       97

Date of birth:     October 19, 1921

Birthplace:          Lewis Co. TN

Died:     Wednesday, December 12, 2018

 

Location:              Lewis Co. Nursing & Rehab Center

 

 

Father: James Harvey Skelton

Mother:               Hannah  (Blackwell)

 

Marital Status:  Divorced

Employment:     Merchant

 

Deceased has resided in:               Hohenwald

The funeral will be held at:           Swiss Cemetery  Thursday, December 13, 2018  at  2:30 PM

 

The officiating clergy:     Blake Farr

Burial will take place:      Thursday, December 13, 2018 in the Swiss Cemetery

 

 

 

Survivors Include:

June Defoe, Daughter-Hohenwald, TN

Carole Defoe Creasy (Dwayne), Daughter-Hohenwald, TN

Brad Creasy, Grandson-Hohenwald, TN

Michael Creasy (Anna), Grandson-Hohenwald, TN

Kylie Creasy, Great Grandchild

Cash Creasy, Great Grandchild

Carter Creasy, Great Grandchild

Chloe Creasy, Great Grandchild

Callyn Creasy, Great Grandchild

 

Preceded in Death by:

James Harvey Skelton, Father

Hannah Blackwell Skelton, Mother

Jones C. Ham Defoe

 

Arrangements by:

McDonald Funeral Home, Inc

20 West Second Ave.

Hohenwald TN 38462

931-796-2207

