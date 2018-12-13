Burial Arrangements for Aline Skelton Defoe

Aline Skelton Defoe

Age: 97

Date of birth: October 19, 1921

Birthplace: Lewis Co. TN

Died: Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Location: Lewis Co. Nursing & Rehab Center

Father: James Harvey Skelton

Mother: Hannah (Blackwell)

Marital Status: Divorced

Employment: Merchant

Deceased has resided in: Hohenwald

The funeral will be held at: Swiss Cemetery Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 2:30 PM

The officiating clergy: Blake Farr

Burial will take place: Thursday, December 13, 2018 in the Swiss Cemetery

Survivors Include:

June Defoe, Daughter-Hohenwald, TN

Carole Defoe Creasy (Dwayne), Daughter-Hohenwald, TN

Brad Creasy, Grandson-Hohenwald, TN

Michael Creasy (Anna), Grandson-Hohenwald, TN

Kylie Creasy, Great Grandchild

Cash Creasy, Great Grandchild

Carter Creasy, Great Grandchild

Chloe Creasy, Great Grandchild

Callyn Creasy, Great Grandchild

Preceded in Death by:

James Harvey Skelton, Father

Hannah Blackwell Skelton, Mother

Jones C. Ham Defoe

Arrangements by:

McDonald Funeral Home, Inc

20 West Second Ave.

Hohenwald TN 38462

931-796-2207