Burial Arrangements for Aline Skelton Defoe

Age: 97
Date of birth: October 19, 1921
Birthplace: Lewis Co. TN
Died: Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Location: Lewis Co. Nursing & Rehab Center
Father: James Harvey Skelton
Mother: Hannah (Blackwell)
Marital Status: Divorced
Employment: Merchant
Deceased has resided in: Hohenwald
The funeral will be held at: Swiss Cemetery Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 2:30 PM
The officiating clergy: Blake Farr
Burial will take place: Thursday, December 13, 2018 in the Swiss Cemetery
Survivors Include:
June Defoe, Daughter-Hohenwald, TN
Carole Defoe Creasy (Dwayne), Daughter-Hohenwald, TN
Brad Creasy, Grandson-Hohenwald, TN
Michael Creasy (Anna), Grandson-Hohenwald, TN
Kylie Creasy, Great Grandchild
Cash Creasy, Great Grandchild
Carter Creasy, Great Grandchild
Chloe Creasy, Great Grandchild
Callyn Creasy, Great Grandchild
Preceded in Death by:
James Harvey Skelton, Father
Hannah Blackwell Skelton, Mother
Jones C. Ham Defoe
Arrangements by:
McDonald Funeral Home, Inc
20 West Second Ave.
Hohenwald TN 38462
931-796-2207