Calendar of Events

EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING

The Lewis County Emergency Planning Committee will meet Monday, December 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center across from City Hall.

HIGHWAY ADVISORY BOARD MEETS

Lewis County Highway Department Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in regular session at 9:30 a.m. at the office of the highway commissioner.

AMERICAN LEGION MEETS

Fred E. Lomax American Legion Post 127 will meet Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Legion Hall on Park Avenue North.

All Legionnaires are encouraged to attend.

AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY MEETS

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will meet Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.

All members are urged to attend.

V.F.W. MEETS

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1814 will meet Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at the War Memorial Building.

NEWCOMERS GROUP OF NA

The Newcomers Group of NA meets Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday at 12 noon at 200 South Court Street, basement of First United Methodist Church.

These are open meetings and everyone is welcome.

SOS GROUP OF ALCOHOLICS ANNOYMOUS

The SOS Group of Alcoholics Annoymous is now meeting at a new location, 830 Summertown Highway on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. These are opening meetings.

SENIOR FITNESS CLASSES

Senior Health and Fitness classes with Ann Mobley are scheduled to be held every Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Lewis County Senior Center.

For more information, call 796-5558.