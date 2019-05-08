Cash, Drugs, Paraphernalia seized during routine traffic stop

BY AMANDA CURTIS, STAFF REPORTER

Just after midnight on May 1, 2019, Deputy Cody Atkinson of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office made a routine traffic stop on Buffalo Road when he noticed a vehicle traveling north bound did not have operational license plate lights. After inspecting the Alabama licenses, the Deputy asked the driver and passengers of the F-150 what they were doing in Hohenwald, to which a passenger stated they had come to try to sell the Fender acoustic guitar in the back seat to someone and to look at some antiques.

Deputy Atkinson asked the driver to step out of the vehicle so he could show her the location of the license plate lights. He then proceeded to ask her if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. She stated there was not. He then asked if she had any problem with him searching the vehicle, and she stated she did not want him to do the search.

At that point, all passengers were asked to exit the vehicle. Deputy Atkinson then searched the male passenger and asked all to step to the back of the vehicle. K-9 Titan was then deployed for an open air sniff of the vehicle to which he gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics by stiffening of the body, tail, and a change in breathing and coming to a final response by sitting at the front seam of the back drivers side door.

When the group was advised of the K-9 alerting to the vehicle, a passenger stated she had suboxone and valid prescription to accompany it in the vehicle.

Probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in:

17 Gabapentin 400mg capsules, bubble packs containing 18 Cenforce 100 pills, 2 glass pipes with residue, the suboxone prescription bottle that contained 2 hydrocodone 325mg, 1 Oxycodone 30mg, and 1 Diazepan along with the suboxone pills.

$1442 US currency, 30 unopened Fentanyl Transdermal patches, 1 opened Fentanyl patch, 3.5 Cenforce 100 pills, 5 Quetiapine Fumarate 100mg, 1 black scale with residue.

Two plastic bags were found near the passengers that contained a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, one weighing 7.59 grams, the other .76 grams. The substance was not field tested but sent to the TBI lab for safety reasons due to there also being Fentanyl.

All occupants of the vehicle were charged with the same charges with the exception of the Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Diazepam that was found in a specific passenger’s prescription bottle.

Assisting Deputy Atkinson in the bust was Deputy Kyle Routt and HPD Sargaent Robert Fransen.

Shown Below:

Qiana Harris, Ericka Melton, Skyler Stutts, Lashawn Tuttle