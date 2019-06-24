“Catching Up With the Best” -Blake Farr: Funeral Director/ Assistant

Throughout 2019, we will find out the who, what, when, where, how and why’s of businesses you, the readers, voted as the BEST of Lewis County in the 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards. For this edition of “Catching Up With the Best,” Blake Farr gives us the 411 of being voted as the best Funeral Director/Assistant!

Who: “Ryan McDonald is the owner of McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald where I am an apprentice Funeral Director.”

What: “McDonald Funeral Home, Inc. in Hohenwald provides services in a family’s hour of need at the passing of a loved one. Life is full of opportunities to show someone we love them. One such opportunity is the funeral or memorial service. Such a loving event celebrates the choices they made, the relationships shared, and honors the memory of your loved one.”

When: “The funeral home started in 1947 by Willie and Mable McDonald. Our services are available twenty four hours a day, seven days a week, three hundred and sixty five days a year. We are available whenever there is a need to serve.”

Where: “Our services are provided everywhere. From our office at 20 West 2nd Avenue, to a cemetary way out of town. Wherever the family needs us to serve them, we are there.”

How: “We work by helping someone else. Whether it be arranging a funeral, ordering a tombstone, helping with a memorial service, filing a insurance policy, marking a grave, or just about anything else. If you or your family has a need, we do our very best to fulfill it.”

Why: “I do what I do because I sincerely love every Citizen in this community. I do what I do because I think God put us here to serve others. That’s what the Good Lord did for us on the cross. He served us! I also feel like sometimes my job is the last thing I can give someone. For example, my hero is Kay Starling. She was the most precious soul that I have ever met. She and I did so much together. From her teaching me in school, to Line dance classes, to chemotherapy, If I could help her or be with her, I was. A few weeks before she passed away, we sat down and had a long talk. I didn’t know what I could do to make the coming weeks easier. I asked her if she could think of anything I could do to help her, and as long as I live I will never forget her words. She said, “Blake, I know what’s happening to me. Baby, it will be ok. I want you to promise me two things. Promise me you’ll help my family with my services and promise me you’ll speak at my funeral.” I did both and I kept my promise. I do what I do because if I can make one thing easier for someone else, if it’s a funeral service or anything, I have done my job. My inspiration comes from several people. However, my select few would be Richard and Kathy Tate, Kenley Bates, Bill and Ryan McDonald, Larry Tanner and Gary Greer.”