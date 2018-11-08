CB & S Bank: Community Supporters

CB&S Bank has partnered with Samaritan’s Purse to take donations for Operation Christmas Child. “For the past 25 years, we have been collecting shoeboxes filled with gifts and delivering them to children in need around the world. Each box is an opportunity for a boy or girl to experience the love of God in a tangible way and hear the Gospel,” says Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse.
Locals can help by filling a shoebox with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and a “wow” item such as a doll, soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal. Boxes and donations of $9 will be accepted during Collection Week, November 12-19, 2018, at CB&S Bank at 30 West Main Street.
Employees of CB&S Bank wore pink on Friday, October 19, 2018 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Pictured are front, left, Connie Churchwell, Winnie Armstrong, Crystal Jones, Jackie Belew, back, Jennifer Tiller, Tonia Jones, Deena Reeves, Anissia McKinney.
Pull tabs from the tops of aluminum cans are being collected at CB&S Bank. The tabs collected will be sent in and traded for cash that will fund support of the Ronald McDonald House. Ronald McDonald House Charities is an American independent nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Several Lewis County citizens have used the House during medical stays in Nashville. Pictured, left, Winnie Armstrong and Deena Reeves.