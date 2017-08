CB&S Bank will host their annual Community Appreciation Day in conjunction with the Eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Community Appreciation will begin at 11 a.m. with grilled hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert.

At 1 p.m., the event turns into an Eclipse Viewing Party. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last along with popcorn and drinks.

“Come by, have lunch and watch the eclipse with us. Don’t forget to bring your chair for the Eclipse,” Branch President Tracie Lomax stated.