Charles Himes

Charles Ray Himes, age 68, a resident of Hohenwald, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

Born on June 7, 1951 in Lewis County, Ray was the son of the late Dewey Himes and the late Martha Whitehead Himes. He married Malissa Runions on October 28, 2003, but they spent a total of 20 wonderful years together. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Malissa Runions Himes of Hohenwald; sisters: Mary (Jim) Lester of Murfreesboro, Ann Morton of Madison, Judy Watson of Columbia; beloved fur babies: Max, Shadow, Becky, Troubles; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lonnie Himes and Jeff Himes; sisters, Lucille Himes, Sheila Davis and Rachel Himes; and nephew, Ronnie Himes.

Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.