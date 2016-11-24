Charlotte Andrews

Charlotte Ann Baxter Andrews, age 62, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Freedom Holy Temple church with Glen Floyd officiating.

She was born February 3, 1954 in Lewis County, daughter of the late Jethro Baxter and Thelma Haley Baxter. She was employed as a custodian with the Lewis County School District.

Survivors include one son, Timothy Holt of Waynesboro; daughter, Tiffany Battles (Thaddaus Odom) of Mount Pleasant; two sisters, Annette Baker of Hohenwald and Lorene McClain of Southport, North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Demydrian, Deysmond and Zepharyn Odom.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Baxter, and sister, Darlene Grinder.