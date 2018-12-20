Mary Christeen Hunter, age 84, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at her home.

Funeral service was helda t 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Bobby Carroll and Steve Holloway officiating. Burial followed in the Downey Cemetery.

Mrs. Hunter was born April 16, 1934 in Hohenwald to the late Wilburn Mash and Lettie Mae McCann Mash. She worked as a teacher’s aide before retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Hunter of Hohenwald; two daughters, Karan Kilpatrick (Bobby) and Cathey Carroll (Lee) of Hohenwald; sister, Faye Sargent (Billy); grandsons, Randall Dawson of Nashville, Dakota Dawson of Columbia, Kaleb Kilpatrick of Nashville, Coby Carroll and Quenten Carroll of Hohenwald; one great granddaughter, Nyla Dawson of Columbia.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hunter was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brenna Kilpatrick; two brothers, Elvis Mash and Alfred Mash; and five sisters, Lillian Norman, Birdie Turnbow, Estelle Robinson, Hazel Brown and Jean Bullion.