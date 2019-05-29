Christine Weare

Christine Ann Weare, age 62, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, following a battle with cancer.

A memorial service is planned at the Highland Baptist Church for Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. with Hone Phillips of the Hohenwald Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Highland Baptist Church Minister Sam Livingston officiating.

She was the daughter of the late Myron and Helen Williams of Danvers, Massachusetts. Mrs. Weare was an active member of Highland Baptist Church where she sang soprano in the choir. She and her husband, John, were active in a prison fellowship and a homeless ministry in Yuma, Arizona; volunteers with Hohenwald Food Ministry, were active with a transportation ministry for Celebrate Recovery and Highland Baptist Church, and conducted a local jail ministry.

She is survived by her husband of 14 years, John Weare; a daughter, Heather DeSimone (Joe Azevedo); two sons, Barry Wilkins, Jr. (Annie), Bryan Wilkins (Caroline); three grandchildren, Lahna DeSimone, Lily DeSimone and Luke Wilkins; and six loving dogs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Williams.