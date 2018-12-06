Christmas Parade is tonight

The South Central Area Fair Board’s Christmas parade will kick off Christmas in Hohenwald Thursday, December 6, beginning at 7 p.m.

Folks may line up to watch anywhere from Fourth Street, down Park Avenue, as the parade route continues throughout the main streets of town, onto Maple Street to Linden Avenue, right onto North Park to Smith Avenue, to end on South Court.

“Tune in to FM90.1 on your car radio to hear judges commentary and Christmas music beginning at 6 p.m.,” Fair Board member Don Barber said.

“Be on time, because when the parade begins all streets of the parade route shut down as the marchers, floats and other entries advance all the way,” organizers remarked.

The sponsors have chosen ”It’s A Griswold Christmas” as this year’s theme and Becky Carroll as Grand Marshal.

Parade entries such as floats, antique cars, trucks, tractors, bicycles, boy scouts, girl scouts, homecoming court, pageant winners and others will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. on South Oak Street.

For any questions or to enter, contact chairmen Constance Carroll, 931-215-0771, or Michelle Hinson, 931-628-7335.