Charles G. “Chuck” Jackson, age 80, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at his home in Lewis County.

Mr. Jackson was born July 12, 1937 in Central City, Kentucky to the late Homer and Mabel Jackson. He was a truck driver.

Survivors include his wife of 57.5 years, Gwen Jackson of Hohenwald; two daughters, Tammy Sinisi of Hohenwald and JoAnne Johnson of Florida; one sister, Wanda Whrigg of Mississippi; and five grandchildren, Jimmy, Melissa, Danny, Dolton and Nicholas.

No service was held. Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service in Franklin assisted the family with arrangements.