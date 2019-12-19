Circuit Judge Mike Spitzer Unopposed in 2020 Election





Lewis County Circuit Judge Mike Spitzer is anticipated to be the first resident outside of Williamson County elected circuit judge for the 21st Judicial District.

Lewis County resident Mike Spitzer will face no opposition in the upcoming 2020 election for Circuit Judge in Division V of the 21st Judicial District, which includes Hickman, Lewis, Perry, and Williamson Counties. This will mark the first time that a resident outside of Williamson County has been elected Circuit Judge for this judicial district in almost 40 years.

Spitzer was appointed by former Governor Bill Haslam in September of 2018 as the fifth judge in the 21st Judicial District after practicing law in Lewis County and the surrounding area for over 35 years. Prior to attending law school, Spitzer was a teacher and principal in the Lewis County school system.

Spitzer hears both civil and criminal cases primarily in Hickman, Lewis, and Perry Counties. This has allowed the remaining four judges to focus on the heavy caseloads in Williamson County.

Spitzer will appear on the Republican ballot in conjunction with the March 3rd Presidential Primary in Lewis, Perry, and Williamson Counties, and will then move on to the State & County General Election ballot on August 6th in all four counties.

Spitzer stated, “I was honored a little over a year ago to be appointed as Division V Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial District. I am just as honored to be the only candidate on the Republican ticket for the Super Tuesday primary. I want to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support and the amazing effort put forth by the campaign committee. This has been a truly humbling experience, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of this district as one of your Circuit Judges.”