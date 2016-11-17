City Council approves leases

Members of the Hohenwald City Council approved two land leases with local organizations when meeting in regular session, Monday November 7, 2016. Absent were Councilmen Rusty Isbell and T. J. Hinson with Mayor Danny McKnight making the quorum.

The meeting was moved from its regular Tuesday evening slot due to City Hall’s use as a poll station for the General Election on November 8, 2016.

By unanimous vote of approval, the High Forest Humane Society entered into a 25 year lease agreement to build a humane shelter and animal control facility. The three acre tract of land is located near the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Highway 48 South. The Humane Society will have use of the land at no charge. Humane Society members were in attendance and expressed gratitude for the long-sought-after and long needed assistance in dealing with unwanted animals.

A second lease agreement will allow the Lewis County Schools Clay Target Team use of 43 acres of City-owned property for competition shooting practice. The five year lease was supported by several members of the community who expressed their appreciation to the Council. Youth involved in the sport have been using a facility in Summertown.

A resolution to approve Employee Health Insurance for 2017 met unanimous approval as did a resolution to approve a bid for a sanitation truck. The 2017 Kenworth T370 garbage truck comes with a price tag of $142,366.00.

Reports were approved from Chief of Police Sam Livingston, Fire Department Chief Steve Vineyard, Code Inspector Brad Rasbury and Economic & Community Developement Coordinator Helen Ozier.