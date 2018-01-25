City to purchase abandoned right of way from railroad authority

By Becky Jane Newbold, Managing Editor

Hohenwald council members authorized Mayor Danny Mc-Knight to enter into an agreement with the South Central Tennessee Railroad Authority to purchase an abandoned right of way within the city limits during the January meeting.

The property was purchased by the South Central Tennessee Railroad Authority in 1978, Chairman and CEO Landis Turner said in an interview Monday evening. “The rails were removed as it became obvious we would never go from Franklin Street to the center of town anymore,” he continued.

All council members were present for the regularly scheduled meeting.

The South Central Tennessee Railroad Authority abandoned right of way from U. S. 412/Main Street, east in a northeastwardly direction to its juncture with Roney Street, near the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on Swan Avenue, the resolution read.

The property is being offered to the City for one dollar.

A lighted, paved walking trail was developed when the rails were removed. City of Hohenwald has maintained the property for several years by mowing, but little else has been done with the property.

A motion to authorize the mayor to proceed with the purchase was made by Vice Mayor Don Barber, seconded by Councilman Brewer, with a unanimous vote from the council.

In other business, an ordinance to update the City’s building codes was approved on first reading with a motion by Vice Mayor Barber, seconded by Councilman T. J. Hinson, to precede a unanimous vote of approval.

The updated codes will add no additional burden to property owners, Building & Codes Inspector Brad Rasbury told the mayor and council. The changes will affect the City’s ISO score, he added.

A public hearing will be announced at which time members of the community may have voice opinions or have questions answered regarding the ordinance.

Reports were accepted unanimously from department heads, Chief of Police Sam Livingston, Fire Department Chief Steve Vineyard, Building & Codes Inspector Rasbury and from Economic & Community Development Coordinator Helen Ozier.