Lewis County High School Class of 1947 held their 71st reunion September 8, 2018 at the Junkyard Dog.

Classmates present were Johnnie Davis of Hohenwald, R.H. Edwards Jr. of Nashville, Mary Frances (Leigh) Hennegar of Woodbury and Fred Pollock of Warren, Michigan.

Guests attending were Lucille Edwards, Nancy Pollock and Mark French of Nashville.

Classmate Mary Helen Ammons McKinney was unable to attend.