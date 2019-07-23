Clura Scott

Clura May Haddock Scott of Hohenwald, was born May 8, 1922 in Collinwood, to the union of the late James Henry and Cora Lee Marshall Haddock.

Mrs. Scott was a homemaker, a member of the Baptist faith, a housewife, a factory worker at Genesco and worked for Armstrong Bakery.

She departed this life on July 23, 2019 at her home, making her stay in this life some 97 years, 2 months and 15 days. She previously had lived in Collinwood; Detroit, Michigan; and Toledo, Ohio.

She is survived by four grandchildren, Richard Garry “Randy” Scott Jr. of Hohenwald, Linda Gayle (Scott) Bentley and husband, Butch, of Athens, Alabama, Steven Scott of London, Kentucky and Shannon Laine McCoy of Dyersburg; two brothers, Terry Lee Haddock and Larry Gene Haddock of Collinwood; a sister, Christine Haddock Moore of Farmington Hills, Michigan; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Garry Scott and Freddrick Stanley Scott; two sisters, Carolyn Marie Haddock and Willodean Haddock Hollander; and five brothers, Beuford Haddock, Charlie Haddock, Roy Calvin Haddock, Herbert Hoover Haddock, Clarence Vernon Haddock.

Visitation will be Thursday July 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the Shackelford Chapel in Collinwood.

Services will be held on July 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors at Collinwood with David Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery in Hohenwald.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisted the family with arrangements.