Clifford D. “Clyde” Hyde, age 66, of Summertown, passed away on June 4, 2019, at NHC Lawrenceburg.

Clyde was born December 16, 1952 in Detroit, MI, the son of Marie Wilburn Hyde Hodge of Summertown and the late Huford D. Hyde.

On August 6, 1993, he married Sandra Oliver Hyde. He was retired from the Maury Regional Medical Center Housekeeping Department, and previously worked for Dana Supply in Hohenwald for over 20 years. Clyde was a member of the Church of Christ.

He loved playing softball and coached for several years. Clyde was very talkative, had lots of friends and never met a stranger. Spending time with his family was of utmost importance to him and being a grandpa was everything. He made providing for his family a priority. Throughout his courageous battle with diabetes, he kept fighting for the majority of his life.

A memorial service was conducted Saturday, June 8, in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Ricky Glass officiating.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Hyde of Summertown; two step-sons, TG. Calton of Summertown and Richie (Brandy) Calton of Murfreesboro; granddaughters, Angela Greene, Erika Calton and Shiloh Calton; his mother, Marie Hodge of Summertown, TN; siblings, Chuck (Michelle) Hyde of Florence, AL, Judy (Larry) Geiger of Killen, AL and Keith Hyde of Florence, AL along with a host of nieces and nephews. Clyde is preceded in death by his father, Huford D. Hyde; and his stepfather, Fay T. Hodge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www. diabetes.org.

