College volunteers help The Elephant Sanctuary and The Museum of Natural History

For the fourth year in a row, students from Georgia Southern University made the eight-hour trip from Statesboro, Georgia to Hohenwald to spend a week of their summer break volunteering their time at The Elephant Sanctuary.

In the second week of May, nine students and one administrator assisted staff with landscaping, painting, habitat cleanup and general maintenance work, all while learning more about The Sanctuary’s work to provide a refuge for retired zoo and circus elephants and the crisis facing elephants in the wild.

In addition, the group spent a half day landscaping and tidying up the Museum of Natural History’s Discovery Trail downtown under the supervision of Barbara Hinson, Annette Peery and Leila Oertel.

The Sanctuary hosts nearly 150 on-site volunteers annually, including college students such as those from Georgia Southern, some traveling from across the world. To learn more, visit www.elephants.com or call (931) 796-6500.