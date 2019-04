A Lewis County Community Baby Shower is slated to take place Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lewis County Memorial Park Community Building.

Door prizes, information booths, refreshments and education sessions will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The free event is for all expecting and new mothers, fathers and caregivers of babies up to one year of age.

For more information, contact the Lewis County Health Department, 931-796-2204.