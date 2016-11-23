Community bands together for Christmas in Hohenwald

“It’s all coming together,” Economic & Community Development Coordinator Helen Ozier said Monday during a interview in the mayor’s office.

The completion of the custom built Peoples Trolley, stationed in the former fire hall at City Hall, is a tribute to the high level of community affirmation Christmas in Hohenwald events are receiving from locals.

Peoples Bank donated funds and City of Hohenwald employee Brad Rasbury has headed the construction of the trolley. The horse-drawn vehicle has seen dozens of volunteer hours added to complete the 20 seater just in time for the holiday season.

Two Percheron draft horses owned by Tom and Dee Gows of Wayne County will pull the trolley filled with riders through the streets of Hohenwald on a tour of a light display at Memorial Park the first two weekends in December. The light display was donated to the City in years past by Yogi and Gabby Spears. A new addition to the display was purchased by area churches who combined funds for the purchase.

Two trolley stations will be available for boarding, one on Maple Street at the Wilhelm Tel Platz and the second at the Memorial Park Community Building at the Forest Street entrance. Rides are free of charge compliments of the City and a host of volunteers who are making this possible.

Four additional buggies and wagons will also be available for free rides compliments of Michael Cunnigham of Lobelville and Hohenwald’s Vic Sims who is coordinating others, Mayor Danny McKnight said.

The Strand Theatre at 100 East Main will host Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, December 2-3, and 9-10, 2016.

Christmas movies will be shown at the Strand December 2-3 and on the lawn at the Wilhelm Tel Platz December 9-10, 2016. Live music performed by area churches and individuals is planned for all four nights.

“There is a huge collaboration of people, like spokes on a wheel,” Ozier commented. “Everyone has taken their part seriously and is running with it.”

Other events include window decorating by Becki Walton who is offering the service free of charge. “The City will have a crew clean windows after,” Mayor McKnight said.

At Memorial Park, a ZuZu & Ollie’s market will include vendors, food, arts and crafts and interactive kid’s crafts. Christmas characters will be walking all through the downtown area, a project of the Senior 4-H group headed by Shelly Ray.

The Elephant Sanctuary will host seminars with kid’s activities, Operation Hope and Steve Vineyard will operate the Ornament Express train ride for children at the park and as many as 15 Christmas trees will decorate the court house law compliments of civic organizations. A memorial tree will be hosted by Danny Hensley.

“We hope entire families will be making memories here,” the mayor said.

“When you begin something coming from a positive place, good things happen,” Ozier added. All events are free.