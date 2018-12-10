Congressman-elect Mark Green to Hold Six Town Halls

Congressman-elect Mark Green (R-Tenn.) is holding six town halls across Tennessee’s 7th congressional district from December 11-13, 2018. Green will discuss the issues facing the 116th Congress and hear from constituents. All residents in the 7th district are invited to attend and participate.

“As a state senator, I held town halls across my district before session every year to hear from constituents so I can better represent them. I’m excited to continue these as we head to Congress. I hope everyone will come and let us know how they feel about the issues,” noted Green.

Congressman-elect Green also launched an issues survey for constituents of the district to fill out: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GreenTN07.

The details on the town halls are below:

December 11, 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Williamson County Administrative Complex

1320 West Main Street

Franklin, TN

December 12, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Samuel’s on the Square

117 North Court Square

Waverly, TN

December 12, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

William O. Beach Civic Hall

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 201

Clarksville, TN

December 13, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Square-Forty Restaurant

40 Public Square

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

December 13, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Watson Building

50 Natchez Trace Dr.

Lexington, TN

December 13, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The Latta Theatre

205 W Court Ave.

Selmer, TN