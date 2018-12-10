Congressman-elect Mark Green to Hold Six Town Halls

Congressman-elect Mark Green (R-Tenn.) is holding six town halls across Tennessee’s 7th congressional district from December 11-13, 2018. Green will discuss the issues facing the 116th Congress and hear from constituents. All residents in the 7th district are invited to attend and participate.
“As a state senator, I held town halls across my district before session every year to hear from constituents so I can better represent them. I’m excited to continue these as we head to Congress. I hope everyone will come and let us know how they feel about the issues,” noted Green.
Congressman-elect Green also launched an issues survey for constituents of the district to fill out: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GreenTN07.
The details on the town halls are below:
December 11, 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Williamson County Administrative Complex
1320 West Main Street
Franklin, TN
December 12, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Samuel’s on the Square
117 North Court Square
Waverly, TN
December 12, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
William O. Beach Civic Hall
350 Pageant Lane, Suite 201
Clarksville, TN
December 13, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Square-Forty Restaurant
40 Public Square
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
December 13, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Watson Building
50 Natchez Trace Dr.
Lexington, TN
December 13, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
The Latta Theatre
205 W Court Ave.
Selmer, TN