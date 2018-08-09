CRASH INJURES THREE TEENS

Three teens were injured as a result of a roll-over crash on Wildcat Hollow Road Monday, August 6 around 7:30 a.m. The girls, riding in a Ford F150 pick-up to Lewis County High School and traveling north on Wildcat, hit gravel at the entrance to The Sawmill as they met another vehicle, and went swerving out of control, eventually rolling off the roadway into the weeds ejecting the passengers. The three teen girls were treated at the scene by Maury Regional Emergency personnel and transported by ambulance to the hospital. Lewis County Fire responded to assist. Lewis County Sheriff Deputies and Constable David McRight assisted Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeff Webb who worked the wreck. Taylor’s Wrecker Service was called to tow the vehicle.