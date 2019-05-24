Crashfest at Tennessee National Raceway Saturday

*Derby Lee* Berrer

Derby Lee, named after extreme demolition derbies and famous NASCAR driver Richard Lee Petty, was born in 2004. At just the age of 2 months old Derby made appearances on Spike Tv’s exciting, wreaking racing series Carpocalypse, that his dad, aka (Demo Dave the Family Man), starred on. The audience was captivated as Derby took his 1st steps and finger painted his dad’s vehicle on Season 2 of Carpocalypse North VS South. Beyond destruction racing, extreme stunts, & monster trucks, Derby also developed a desire to build show cars. He helped his parents, at age 4, to build a replica, of the very popular Lightning McQueen racecar. With his awesome car he gave neighborhood kids rides in it, all the while driving on dad’s lap. He also got to help his family build extreme event race cars on TLC’s TV special, Ladies of Demolition that his mom, aka (Demo Jenny), starred in.

Growing up, Derby got to interact with several professional stunt & extreme drivers such as; Flying “Jimmy” Elvis, Scott Hartsock of Gunslinger, Chris Morena, Fordzilla & Demo Dave, to name a few. This sparked a love to continue building awesome vehicles and practice various yard races & stunts. By age 12, Derby Lee got his chance to prove his talent & courage by doing his 1st professional demolition derby against competitors 3x his age! Since then he has competed in and won/placed in (6) Pro demos, several yard stunts, (2) Jump-N-Run races, (2) explosions, (2) car shows, and numerous other extreme events!

Being homeschooled, Derby always looks for ways to improve his skills. He was thrilled when 5x World Record Stuntman Champion & Star of History Channel’s American Dare Devil’s, MR DIZZY, recently came to his home! Needless to say, he took every opportunity to learn from the BEST of the BEST…!!! From Florida to New York, he has already experienced a very exciting career at his young age of 14! DERBY LEE looks forward to many years of making an IMPACT for fans, and CRASHING – 4 – CHRIST!

Demo Dave JR

Demo Dave Jr (20) is a CROWD PLEASER, extreme driver, and “up-n-coming” stuntman with many talents! At age 2 he won the title “Little King of Osceola.” At six years of age he convinced his parents to let him name his baby brother Derby Lee, after his love of demolition derbies and famous NASCAR driver Richard Lee Petty. The audience was hooked when he started his famous slogan “Change the Carburetor,” on Spike TV’s exciting wrecking racing series Carpocalypse, starring his dad Demo Dave the Family Man. He also helped build wild cars on TLC’s TV special, Ladies of Demolition, that his mom Demo Jenny starred on.

Growing up, Demo Dave Jr got to interact with several professional stunt and extreme drivers such as Fordzilla the Crowd Thriller, Flying “Jimmy” Elvis, Scott Hartsock of Monster Truck Gunslinger, Chris Morena, and Demo Dave, to name a few. Demo Dave Jr’s desire for extreme racing, crazy stunts, cool fabrication, and trick skating led him to do his 1st yard demo at 8, where he almost put his dad through the side of the garage! Dad was so proud! He also participated in several skate camps where his NO FEAR approach to 10 – 15’ foot drop ins landed him the opportunity to teach classes on safety and tricks at the camps, and at a Boy Scouts fair event.

By age 13 he was given the chance to do his 1st pro demolition derby and with continued practice, fabricating, and courage he has received MAD DOG / hardest hitting trophies. Demo Dave Jr has competed in and won/placed in chain races, numerous pro demo derbies, several Jump-n-Run races, awesome yard stunts (including one with a boat), BMX racing, trick skateboarding, and even a car rollover contest! He was totally stoked when 5X World Record Stuntman Champion, and star of History Channel’s American Dare Devil’s MR DIZZY, recently came to visit and share some stunt tips! As a certified welder, fabricator, and thrill seeker, Demo Dave Jr plans to continue to be a CROWD PLEASER as he CRASHES – 4 – CHRIST!