Dads Matter Reading Day at Library

By Crystal Smith Nash,

Library Director

Calling all dads and father figures with young children! Bring your child to the Lewis County Public Library for a Dads Matter! Reading Day on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. to enjoy a morning filled with fun and FREE activities.

Published children’s book author Parish Phelps and his performing parade of puppets will be on hand. Participants will have the opportunity to make paper bag puppets to take home and meet other families while eating a free, light brunch.

Did you know that reading impacts a child’s educational future and helps with parent and child bonding? Dads play a critical role in their child’s development by sharing stories and exploring the world together. Brian Loging from Centerstone will share simple ways to include reading in your family’s everyday routine, and enjoy story time and bonding with your child.

This event is presented by Centerstone in partnership with the Lewis County Public Library. For more information about Fatherhood Engagement near you, call Centerstone at (931) 698-7585. To learn more about this and other library programs, stop by Lewis County Public Library or call (931) 796-5365.